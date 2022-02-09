Dothan City Schools Announces 2022-2023 Teachers of the Year

DOTHAN, Ala. – Dothan City Schools is proud to announce their Teachers of the Year that will represent their schools for the 2022-2023 school year and the District Elementary and Secondary Teacher of the Years that will represent Dothan City Schools in the Alabama Teacher of the Year Program. The Alabama Teacher of the Year Program seeks annually to honor and recognize excellence in the teaching profession by identifying outstanding Alabama classroom teachers at local, district and state levels.

Carver School for Mathematics, Science and Technology’s Ashley Adkinson was named as Dothan City Schools 2022-2023 Elementary Teacher of the Year.

Teacher (WTVY)

Dothan High School’s Jonathan Dismukes was named as Dothan City Schools 2022-2023 Secondary Teacher of the Year.

Dothan Teacher (WTVY)

The district winners were selected from individual school Teachers of the Year winners. The school nominees were: Early Education: Susana Perkall, Dothan City Early Education Center. Primary/Elementary: Toshia Blake, Beverlye Intermediate School; Karen Brookshire-Jackson, Girard Primary School; Madeleine Dunivin, Girard Intermediate School; Elysse Doswell, Heard Elementary School; Juelie Harvin, Hidden Lake Primary School; Erin Woodham, Highlands Elementary School; Monique Ordon, Jerry Lee Faine Elementary School; Kelly Preston, Kelly Springs Elementary School; Jodie Walters Sekeres, Morris Slingluff Elementary School; LaTonja Robinson, Selma Street Elementary School. Secondary: Taylor Boneau, Dothan Preparatory Academy; Brittany Smiley, Carver 9th Grade Academy; Jonathan Dismukes, Dothan High School; Bob Griggs, Dothan Technology Center; Teresa Jones, Dothan City Virtual School; Eve Fabbrini, PASS Academy/ARC.

