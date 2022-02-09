Advertisement

Bill seeks higher fines for taking down Confederate statues

By Associated Press
Feb. 9, 2022
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) - A legislative committee has advanced proposals to increase the penalties on cities that take down Confederate monuments in Alabama.

The Senate Governmental Affairs Committee on Tuesday advanced a bill by Republican Sen. Gerald Allen of Tuscaloosa that would increase the fine for violating the Alabama Memorial Preservation Act from a $25,000 one-time fine to $5,000 per day.

The committee also advanced a bill that would make it a felony offense, punishable by up to 20 years in prison, to damage a historic monument while participating in a riot. Both bills now move to the full Alabama Senate.

