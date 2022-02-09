AARP to provide free tax services in Dothan during 2022 tax season

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - AARP Tax-Aide Foundation will be providing free tax services starting Monday, February 14, at the Houston County Library.

The services will be available for taxpayers with low and moderate-income and those with special attention to individuals over 60-years-old.

Becky Badham, with AARP Tax-Aide, stopped by News 4′s First at Four and shared what to expect ahead of the busy season.

Becky said AARP is still looking for volunteers to help with the event.

“We desperately need more volunteers, the more people we have - the more people we can see,” Badham said.

The AARP Tax Preparer said no experience is needed to volunteer, and that they have a position for everyone.

All tax-prep will be by appointment only.

To register: call (334) 350-8097 or visit the Houston County Library website.

For additional information, visit www.aarp.org/taxaide or call 1-888-AARPNOW (1-800-227-7669).

