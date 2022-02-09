Advertisement

555.55-carat black diamond believed to be from space is on sale

Sotheby’s is auctioning off a black diamond.
Sotheby’s is auctioning off a black diamond.(CNN Newsource)
By CNN
Published: Feb. 9, 2022 at 10:49 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Here is one way to say “I love you” this Valentine’s Day that your Valentine has never seen before.

Sotheby’s is auctioning off a black diamond.

You have probably never seen one before, because they are incredibly rare.

Black diamonds contain osbornite, which is found in meteorites. It is believed that these gems come from outer space.

This diamond is called The Enigma.

Its shape was inspired by the Middle Eastern palm symbol of the Hamsa, which means five in Arabic. It is thought to protect the person who wears one.

Sticking with the five motif, The Enigma is also 555.55 carats.

Any diamond of that size would set you back a lot, but black diamonds have been known to sell for more than $13,000 per carat.

Sotheby’s thinks The Enigma will go for about $6.8 million.

There is good news for bitcoin billionaries: The auction house will accept cryptocurrency as payment.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Houston County Sheriff Donald Valenza.
Two suspects charged with murder but we can’t report their names
Police arrested 53-year-old Yolanda Denise Coale on an aggravated child abuse charge after her...
9-year-old girl charged with assaulting 4-year-old brother
According to the City of Auburn’s website, outside markers & flowers are allowed, but they must...
Auburn man arrested for leaving flowers at fiancé's grave
Ronnie Warren
Early morning drug bust in Geneva County
Police Lt. Bryan Murphy (Ret.) discusses the importance of peer support in this February 7,...
Officer shot 15 times delivers strong message in Dothan

Latest News

The move comes as deaths from COVID-19 remain high but new cases across the country have dropped.
As state mask rules taper, pressure shifts to school leaders
WTVY Live at Lunch
FILE - A large group of police arrive at the Capitol, Jan. 6, 2022, in Washington. U.S....
Capitol Police denies baseless claim its officers spy on GOP
As millions prepare to vote, Congress hung up on way forward for voting rights reforms
As millions prepare to vote, Congress hung up on way forward for voting rights reforms
Some students staged a walkout Wednesday to protest a religious assembly at school last week.
Christian revival at school prompts student walkout in W.Va.