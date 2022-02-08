University of Alabama to construct facility for fashion, design

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - The following information is from the University of Alabama:

A new building coming to The University of Alabama campus will provide space to conserve and celebrate fashion history and groom fashion trendsetters of the future.

The University of Alabama College of Human Environmental Sciences has announced plans to construct Drummond Lyon Hall to house its fashion retailing and apparel design concentrations.

Through the support of alumni, the CHES Leadership Board and other friends of the college, an effort to secure $4 million in charitable gifts to support the construction of the state-of-the-art facility has begun. The building will be named in recognition of a commitment from 1986 alumna Terri Drummond Lyon.

“The University is thankful for the philanthropy of alumni and friends, especially Terri Drummond Lyon for investing so meaningfully in the lives of our students,” said UA President Stuart R. Bell. “Our students deserve the very best facilities where they can hone their talents and prepare for successful careers after graduation. This new building for our fashion and design programs will provide the exceptional experience necessary for our students to thrive.”

Located on Colonial Drive, the building will become part of a CHES hub that includes nearby Adams and Doster halls. Once complete, the 25,000 square foot facility will house The Fashion Archive historical garment and textiles collection, a conservation laboratory, exhibition galleries, two cutting-edge studio classrooms, flex space for receptions or lectures, and offices for fashion retailing and apparel design faculty.

“This is a tremendous opportunity to provide our students with the best resources and facilities to create their pathway to success in fashion and design,” said Terri Lyon. “It is my honor to be one among many who are answering the call to support CHES and the University, and to help bring their vision for the future of the apparel and textiles program from conception to reality.”

The building will be unique among Southeastern Conference universities that offer apparel design and fashion merchandising programs through its dedicated spaces for apparel conservation, hands-on learning and hosting symposium-type events for the fashion and retail industries. The classrooms, research and experiential opportunities for students will rival any other nationally recognized fashion program.

“We have no doubt that when completed Drummond Lyon Hall will take our exceptional apparel and textiles program to even greater heights,” said Dr. Stuart Usdan, dean of the College of Human Environmental Sciences. “It has the potential to open minds to new experiences and influence students, alumni, researchers and entrepreneurs in a variety of fields, from fashion to marketing and history — creating leaders who make a difference in our world.”

Pending final Stage IV approval from the UA Board of Trustees, construction on Drummond Lyon Hall is scheduled to begin in the fall.

