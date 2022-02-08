Advertisement

SE Health rejoins powerful group; senator issues stern warning in its dispute

There is a push to strip power from the hospital board and one lawmaker said those involved in the dispute had better find an resolution.
Alabama State Senator Donnie Chesteen in this 2021 file photo.
By Ken Curtis
Published: Feb. 7, 2022 at 10:55 PM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
About the time Alabama lawmakers began work on a bill that could strip power from the board of directors that oversees Southeast Health, the hospital rejoined an influential organization that retains legislative lobbyists who present its views to those lawmakers.

Though the timing may seem odd, Southeast Health claims its decision to resume membership in the Alabama Hospital Association is in response to how well that group maneuvered the pandemic.

“(The) association played an instrumental part in aiding its member hospitals and collaborating closely with the Alabama Department of Public Health. Southeast Health benefited directly from their work throughout the COVID-19 public health emergency,” said a statement provided to News 4 on Monday.

Though it dropped out in 2017 to cut costs, per the statement, Southeast Health continued its relationship with a related Advisory Board before rejoining the Alabama Hospital Association on December 5, less than a month after it became apparent that legislation vehemently opposed by hospital board membership would be considered.

AHA won’t divulge whether it is taking a stand on a bill that could alter the way the Houston County Healthcare Authority is chosen.

Houston County Commissioners appoint 12 of those 13 members, but current law limits their selections to those recommended by the Authority, essentially allowing the Authority to make its own appointments.

HB-196 would strip the Authority of of that power and give commissioners sole discretion in their choices, revising a state law in place for decades.

The measure, introduced last week, whizzed through the House before heading to the Senate with a stern warning from one lawmaker.

“I’ve told (commissioners and Authority members) if they don’t resolve this issue among themselves, we will pass this bill,” State Senator Donnie Chesteen (R-Geneva) told News 4.

While Chesteen supports the bill, Senator Billy Beasley (D-Clayton), who also represents Houston County, said on Monday that he has not made up his mind.

Often, local legislation without unanimous support from local lawmakers is difficult to pass.

Chesteen said there is no timetable for the Senate to consider the measure.

If the bill passes, it will authorize a constitutional amendment that voters must decide in a November referendum.

