Advertisement

Police: ATM taken using stolen forklift from Prattville Regions

ATM stolen from Prattville Regions.
ATM stolen from Prattville Regions.((Source: WSFA 12 News))
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Feb. 8, 2022 at 6:53 AM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PRATTVILLE, Ala. (WSFA) - Police are investigating after an ATM was taken from a Regions Bank in Prattville early Tuesday morning.

According to Prattville Police Chief Mark Thompson, the ATM was stolen from the Regions Bank location on Fairview Avenue off Highway 14.

Thompson said the ATM was taken using a stolen Lull forklift.

ATM stolen from Prattville Regions.
ATM stolen from Prattville Regions.((Source: WSFA 12 News))

Jennifer Elmore, spokeswoman for Regions Bank released this statement on the incident:

“Regions Bank has strong relationships with law enforcement throughout Alabama and beyond, and we are working closely with investigators to help bring this matter to justice. We also encourage anyone who’s heard or seen anything related to what happened to call Prattville Police. We are working to restore ATM service to the Highway 14 location as soon as possible. Alternative Regions ATMs are available in several locations throughout the River Region. The Highway 14 branch will open as normal on Tuesday. And, as always, Regions’ online and mobile banking services are available 24/7.”

Additional details surrounding the theft are limited.

Copyright 2022 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File Graphic
Opp bank victim of armed robbery
Ronnie Warren
Early morning drug bust in Geneva County
The IRS has some considerations before you file your taxes this year.
IRS: Things to consider before filing your 2021 taxes
Dothan church names first female pastor
Oldest church in Dothan appoints first female pastor
Troy University is looking into the actions of one of its fraternities and says multiple...
6 removed from Troy fraternity chapter, investigation ongoing

Latest News

Police Lt. Bryan Murphy (Ret.) discusses the importance of peer support in this February 7,...
Officer shot 15 times delivers strong message in Dothan
SE Health rejoins powerful group as senator issues stern warning in its dispute
SE Health rejoins powerful group as senator issues stern warning in its dispute
Two suspects charged with murder but we can’t report their names
Two suspects charged with murder but we can’t report their names
Dothan Housing
Dothan Housing Host “Wellness In Dothan” Drive Through Event
Houston County Sheriff Donald Valenza.
Two suspects charged with murder but we can’t report their names