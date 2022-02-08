Ozark Schools drop mask mandate

OZARK, Ala. (WTVY) - Ozark City Schools are relaxing mask requirements.

Starting Tuesday, February 8, masks will no longer be required in school buildings or at indoor school events.

Ozark City Schools mask mandate went into effect a month ago on January 5th.

Masks inside schools buildings are no longer required but they are encouraged. Masks will still be required on school buses due to federal regulations.

Reeivice L. Girtman, Ozark City Schools Superintendent says the decision to relax mask requirements was made after discussion with local physicians and other health officials.

Superintendent Girtman says masks requirements will be reinstated if COVID-19 cases begin to rise again.

Ozark City Schools are also offering free testing for students and staff, as well as vaccinations and boosters.

