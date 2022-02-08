Advertisement

Ozark Schools drop mask mandate

Ozark City Schools
Ozark City Schools
By WTVY Staff
Published: Feb. 7, 2022 at 7:50 PM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OZARK, Ala. (WTVY) - Ozark City Schools are relaxing mask requirements.

Starting Tuesday, February 8, masks will no longer be required in school buildings or at indoor school events.

Ozark City Schools mask mandate went into effect a month ago on January 5th.

Masks inside schools buildings are no longer required but they are encouraged. Masks will still be required on school buses due to federal regulations.

Reeivice L. Girtman, Ozark City Schools Superintendent says the decision to relax mask requirements was made after discussion with local physicians and other health officials.

Superintendent Girtman says masks requirements will be reinstated if COVID-19 cases begin to rise again.

Ozark City Schools are also offering free testing for students and staff, as well as vaccinations and boosters.

Mask update.

Posted by Ozark City Schools on Monday, February 7, 2022

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Most Read

The IRS has some considerations before you file your taxes this year.
IRS: Things to consider before filing your 2021 taxes
Latrevius Hyshon Thomas-Jackson
UPDATE: (Victim Identified) Dothan man charged with murder after overnight stabbing
File Graphic
Opp bank victim of armed robbery
Darin Starr
Man accused of killing teacher for motorcycle captured
A structure fire broke out at a popular Miramar Beach shopping outlet on Saturday morning.
Structure fire breaks out at Silver Sands Factory Stores Outlet

Latest News

Wiregrass Horse Rescue needs community support
Wiregrass Horse Rescue needs community support
"Henry's Closet" making a difference for families in need
"Henry's Closet" making a difference for families in need
Pandemic leading adolescents to serious mental health issues
Pandemic leading adolescents to serious mental health issues
Early morning drug bust in Geneva County
Early morning drug bust in Geneva County