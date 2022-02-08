Officer shot 15 times delivers strong message in Dothan

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -Retired police officer Brian Murphy knows all too well the seriousness of traumatic events suffered in the line of duty and the importance of how emotional issues are handled in the aftermath. He was shot 15 times while confronting a shooter that killed six and wounded others.

Murphy, a retired lieutenant from Wisconsin, is sharing his story to those who gathered in Dothan on Tuesday for the annual Alabama Law Enforcement Alliance for Peer Support.

ALLEPS works tirelessly to make sure those in public safety receive support from their trained peers to help them cope with trauma and stress related to their high-pressure jobs.

“I think having other people around you who can assist you is the ultimate (way to cope),” Murphy told News 4 this week.

Alabama has a law that requires information shared with certified peer support officers to remain confidential.

Given increasing pressures on law enforcement, Murphy believes ogranizations like ALLEAPS are more vital now than ever.

“With groups like this not only do you get the officer back (emotionally), but you also get the family back,” he said.

Lt. Brian Murphy has received numerous awards for his bravery including the Presidential Medal of Valor.

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.

