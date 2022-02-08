Advertisement

A new face can be seen around the Ozark-Dale County Library

Ozark-Dale County Children's Library
Ozark-Dale County Children's Library
By Abby Nelson
Published: Feb. 8, 2022 at 4:06 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
OZARK, Ala. (WTVY) - Debbie Self is now the head of the children’s department.

She tells us she loves kids and is excited to help them learn. Her focus right now is encouraging young minds to read, think, and grow.

“We’re living in such a digitally driven world and to have them step back step away and hold a book and learn something new and find new interests -- it’s something new for them,” said Debbie Self - Child Librarian.

Self plans to continue children’s programs already in place, and once the new library opens, she expects to add a few more.

