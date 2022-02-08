Advertisement

Great Weather Ahead

From Chief Meteorologist David Paul in the 4Warn Storm Center:
By David Paul
Published: Feb. 8, 2022 at 4:00 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
SYNOPSIS – Great winter weather is on the way for the remainder of the week. Sunshine will dominate as temperatures gradually rise. Our next cold front is due early Sunday, bringing us a slight chance of rain and some cooler air for the second half of the weekend.

TONIGHT – Clear and frosty. Low near 34°.  Winds light NW.

TOMORROW – Sunny. High near 63°. Winds W at 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW NIGHT – Clear. Low near 38°.  Winds light W.

EXTENDED

THU: Mostly sunny.  Low: 38° High: 67° 0%

FRI: Sunny. Low: 42° High: 68° 0%

SAT: Partly cloudy. Low: 43° High: 68° 5%

SUN: Early cloudiness, then sunny. Low: 42° High: 54° 20%

MON: Sunny. Low: 30° High: 57° 0%

TUE: Mostly sunny. Low: 34° High: 60° 0%

COASTAL FORECAST WEDNESDAY – Light Chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds NW at 10 kts.  Seas offshore 1-2 feet.

