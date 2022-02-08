Advertisement

Free voter IDs still available during Ala. DL office closures

Alabama driver license offices will close Apr. 18 and reopen Apr. 26 but registered voters will still be able to obtain a free photo voter ID during that time at their county Board of Registrars office or the Secretary of State’s Office.(Associated Press (custom credit) | AP)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Feb. 8, 2022 at 10:42 AM CST
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WTOK) - Alabama driver license offices will close Apr. 18 and reopen Apr. 26 but registered voters will still be able to obtain a free photo voter ID during that time. 

Eligible Alabamians may obtain a free photo voter ID by visiting their county Board of Registrars office or the Secretary of State’s Office. The Secretary of State’s Office also visits each county at least once a year to issue free photo IDs and to register voters.

To receive a free Alabama photo voter ID card, applicants must:
1. Complete the application
2. Provide a photo ID document or a non-photo identity document containing
their full legal name and date of birth
3. Be a registered voter in Alabama
4. Cannot already have a valid form of photo ID that is acceptable at the polls

If you have any questions, contact the Secretary of State’s Elections Division at 334-242-7210.

