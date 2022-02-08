Free voter IDs still available during Ala. DL office closures

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WTOK) - Alabama driver license offices will close Apr. 18 and reopen Apr. 26 but registered voters will still be able to obtain a free photo voter ID during that time.

Eligible Alabamians may obtain a free photo voter ID by visiting their county Board of Registrars office or the Secretary of State’s Office. The Secretary of State’s Office also visits each county at least once a year to issue free photo IDs and to register voters.

To receive a free Alabama photo voter ID card, applicants must: 1. Complete the application

2. Provide a photo ID document or a non-photo identity document containing

their full legal name and date of birth

3. Be a registered voter in Alabama

4. Cannot already have a valid form of photo ID that is acceptable at the polls



If you have any questions, contact the Secretary of State’s Elections Division at 334-242-7210.

