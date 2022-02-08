Advertisement

On the dotted line: Nobles signs with Mars Hill University

By Justin McNelley
Feb. 8, 2022
SLOCOMB, Ala. (WTVY) - It was a big day on Monday for Slocomb’s Jaylen Nobles.

The Redtop senior putting pen to paper and signing with Mars Hill University.

The reigning two-time Friday Night Football Player of the Year helped lead Slocomb to new heights including winning back-to-back region titles.

During his senior campaign, Nobles had 2,059 yards of total offense along with 29 total touchdowns.

Now that his time with Slocomb is over, he’s ready to prove himself at the next level.

“At Mars Hill, it looks like it is a brotherhood and being here my whole life, it’s nothing but a brotherhood,” said Nobles. “I felt like it would be the right fit for me. Just the love the coaching staff gave me. They gave me more love than any other coach that recruited me.”

