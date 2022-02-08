Dothan Housing Host “Wellness In Dothan” Drive Through Event

PRESS RELEASE:

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Dothan Housing is partnering with Medical Advocacy and Outreach (MAO), Wallace Community College, Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH), Southeast Health Alabama College of Osteopathic Medicine (ACOM), and SpectraCare to provide a community wellness clinic in Dothan, Alabama on Monday, February 7, 2022 (National Black HIV/AIDS Awareness Day)!

The following will be available to citizens:

Covid-19 Vaccinations

Rapid HIV Testing

Physical Education Resources

Behavioral and Mental Health Resources

Wellness Treatment Options

Dothan Housing looks forward to hosting this wonderful event at the Our Community Housing and Enrichment Center (OCHEC), on 1001 Montana Street Dothan, Alabama 36303 (Old Montana Street School). The clinic lasts from 10:30am-1:30pm and personnel will be able to answer a variety of public health concerns including avenues for prevention. Participants will be able to drive through the clinic to receive the COVID-19 Vaccine and HIV/AIDS testing.

For more information on this event please call (334) 699-7179 or email lbighems@maoi.org.

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.

