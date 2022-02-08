Advertisement

Dothan Housing Host “Wellness In Dothan” Drive Through Event

Dothan Housing
Dothan Housing(Source: Dothan Housing)
By Zach Hatcher
Published: Feb. 8, 2022 at 9:49 AM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
PRESS RELEASE:

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Dothan Housing is partnering with Medical Advocacy and Outreach (MAO), Wallace Community College, Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH), Southeast Health Alabama College of Osteopathic Medicine (ACOM), and SpectraCare to provide a community wellness clinic in Dothan, Alabama on Monday, February 7, 2022 (National Black HIV/AIDS Awareness Day)!

The following will be available to citizens:

  • Covid-19 Vaccinations
  • Rapid HIV Testing
  • Physical Education Resources
  • Behavioral and Mental Health Resources
  • Wellness Treatment Options

Dothan Housing looks forward to hosting this wonderful event at the Our Community Housing and Enrichment Center (OCHEC), on 1001 Montana Street Dothan, Alabama 36303 (Old Montana Street School). The clinic lasts from 10:30am-1:30pm and personnel will be able to answer a variety of public health concerns including avenues for prevention. Participants will be able to drive through the clinic to receive the COVID-19 Vaccine and HIV/AIDS testing.

For more information on this event please call (334) 699-7179 or email lbighems@maoi.org.

