Dothan downs top seed Enterprise in area tournament; other Wiregrass scores

Enterprise, Ala. (WTVY) - For the first time this season, Dothan took down rival Enterprise on the basketball court. The Wolves defeated the Wildcats 46-36 to advance to the area championship game on Thursday.

