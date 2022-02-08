Dale County Schools break ground for new building

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -

Dale County Schools broke ground on a new building Tuesday. The building will house DCS’ new career-tech program.

Once the project is complete, phase one of the program will include aviation, welding, and computer coding.

They also hope to add EMS, civil air patrol, teaching, and other programs. school officials say their goal is to have the career-tech program open for students in the fall.

