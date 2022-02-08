Clouds move out this afternoon

SYNOPSIS – Upper 30s to lower 40s to start off this morning, this afternoon clouds will clear and that will warm us up into the upper 50s for afternoon highs. Tomorrow even warmer in the lower 60s for highs with plenty of sunshine. The rest of the week we stay in the 60s during the afternoons, this weekend we will watch for our next cold front to move through the area. Right now looks like we have a slight chance of a shower or two as it moves through but we will keep an eye on it. After that we start the next week off on the cool side.

TODAY – Partly cloudy. High near 59°. Winds N 5-10 mph 0%

TONIGHT – Clear. Low near 34°. Winds: Light N 0%

TOMORROW– Sunny. High near 62°. Winds W 5 mph 0%

EXTENDED

THUR: Mostly sunny. Low: 38° High: 65° 0%

FRI: Partly cloudy. Low: 42° High: 68° 0%

SAT: Mostly cloudy. Low: 43° High: 68° 0%

SUN: Mostly cloudy. Low: 44° High: 54° 0%

MON: Sunny. Low: 32° High: 57° 0%

TUE: Sunny. Low: 37° High: 64° 0%

WED: Sunny. Low: 40° High: 66° 0%

COASTAL FORECAST TUESDAY– Moderate Chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds N 15 kts. Seas 2-3 ft

