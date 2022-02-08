Breaking barriers sit down with Mayor William E. Cooper

ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WTVY) -- Take a look at the complete interview with Enterprise Mayor William E. Cooper.

Cooper talks about his life through the Civil Rights era and his journey as a public servant in the city of Enterprise.

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.