Breaking barriers sit down with Mayor William E. Cooper

Mayor Cooper talks about his life through the Civil Rights era and his journey as a public servant in the city of Enterprise.
By Nick Brooks
Published: Feb. 8, 2022 at 5:50 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WTVY) -- Take a look at the complete interview with Enterprise Mayor William E. Cooper.

