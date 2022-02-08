Advertisement

Bill would require drunk drivers involved in fatal wrecks to pay child support

A new bill introduced during the 2022 Alabama legislative session would make drunk drivers pay...
By Devin Pavlou
Published: Feb. 8, 2022 at 8:58 AM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WAFF) - A new bill introduced during the 2022 Alabama legislative session would make drunk drivers pay child support if they kill someone in a wreck.

The bill, House Bill 114, was introduced in January and is sponsored by State Rep. Proncey Robertson. The bill is very similar to a bill filed in Missouri in 2021.

It would require any person who is convicted of driving while under the influence of alcohol or a controlled substance to pay child support if the offense leads to the death of a parent or a parental guardian in a crash.

The person would be required to pay child support until the child reaches the age of 19, the age of majority in Alabama. The amount a person would pay would be determined by the financial resources of the child, the financial needs and resources of the surviving parent or guardian and several other factors.

If someone is incarcerated due to a fatal crash and unable to pay the child support, they would have a year after release to begin paying.

A report by SafeWise reported that Alabama is the 7th worst state for drunk driving deaths with more than five deaths per 100,000. Most southern states also featured some of the most dangerous roads for impaired drivers.

48 News has reached out to Rep. Robertson for comment about his bill.

