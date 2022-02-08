ALEA dispatchers receive additional unique training

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - ALEA dispatchers underwent training today to heighten their awareness of emergency situations.

They engaged in training through a law-enforcement simulator.

Each dispatcher plays the role of a law enforcement officer at a dangerous scene, like a shooting.

Trainers say the exercise will help improve communication between dispatchers and first responders in the field, a relationship that is vital to de-escalating tense situations and improving safety for everyone.

“Their job is stressful enough, taking the initial call and basically relaying that information to the officer so we know what to expect when we get there, but this gave them the opportunity to experience some of the stress levels that an officer may face in a scene or scenario,” expresses Jason Owen, Criminal Justice Instructor at Wallace Community College.

Wallace College hosted today’s training.

They plan to host other simulations for local dispatchers in the future.

