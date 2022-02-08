Advertisement

ALEA dispatchers receive additional unique training

WCC simulator
WCC simulator(WTVY)
By Meredith Blair
Published: Feb. 8, 2022 at 5:00 PM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - ALEA dispatchers underwent training today to heighten their awareness of emergency situations.

They engaged in training through a law-enforcement simulator.

Each dispatcher plays the role of a law enforcement officer at a dangerous scene, like a shooting.

Trainers say the exercise will help improve communication between dispatchers and first responders in the field, a relationship that is vital to de-escalating tense situations and improving safety for everyone.

“Their job is stressful enough, taking the initial call and basically relaying that information to the officer so we know what to expect when we get there, but this gave them the opportunity to experience some of the stress levels that an officer may face in a scene or scenario,” expresses Jason Owen, Criminal Justice Instructor at Wallace Community College.

Wallace College hosted today’s training.

They plan to host other simulations for local dispatchers in the future.

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Most Read

Houston County Sheriff Donald Valenza.
Two suspects charged with murder but we can’t report their names
Ronnie Warren
Early morning drug bust in Geneva County
File Graphic
Opp bank victim of armed robbery
Dothan church names first female pastor
Oldest church in Dothan appoints first female pastor
The IRS has some considerations before you file your taxes this year.
IRS: Things to consider before filing your 2021 taxes

Latest News

WRGX News at 5:30
Dale county
New building in Dale County
dale
Dale County Schools break ground for new building
Ozark-Dale County Children's Library
A new face can be seen around the Ozark-Dale County Library