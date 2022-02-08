3-year-old tests positive for meth, East Ala woman arrested for child endangerment

ETOWAH CO., Ala. (WBRC) - An Etowah Co. woman is facing charges after a 3-year-old child tested positive for Amphetamine and Methamphetamine.

25-year-old Betty Elizabeth Shearer is charged with chemical endangerment of exposing a child to an environment in which controlled substances are ingested, produced or distributed.

According to the Etowah Co. Sheriff’s Office an anonymous caller tipped off officials that a family was using drugs around a child. After investigation, Shearer, a 3-year-old, and other family members were given a drug test.

Shearer was positive for amphetamines, methamphetamines, ecstasy, and marijuana. Other family members were also positive for drugs. Shearer admitted to smoking methamphetamine.

The child was removed from the home and Shearer was held on a $10,000 bond. She has since bonded out but conditions of her bond will be inpatient drug treatment and to be supervised by Etowah County Court Referral Office.

