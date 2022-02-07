Wiregrass kicks off Mardi Gras

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The wiregrass is kicking off Mardi Gras with the celebration with a children and pet parade. Hundreds of families gathered and showed off their homemade floats at Solomon Park.

Along with the parade, the event offered vendors, crafts, food trucks and more. For local residents, they say they were excited to stick through the event even with the chilly weather.

“I think it’s a great day for the Garden District to come down and celebrate families and dogs and help with the humane society,” says Jamie Chapman, parade patron.

Proceeds made from pet and float entry fees for the parade will go to the Wiregrass Humane Society. The next Mardi Gras parade will be Krewe of Kolosse Mardi Gras Parade on Feb. 26.

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.