Wiregrass Horse Rescue needs community support

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - A local non-profit needs support from the community.

All month long, an anonymous donor will match all donations given to the Wiregrass Horse Rescue and Sanctuary in Dothan.

The organization is working to get an arena built and needs a lumber company to help with building materials.

Experienced builders are also needed to assemble the arena.

The horse rescue is accepting monetary donations to cover the cost of fence repairs along with hay and grain costs.

You can visit their Facebook page for more information: https://www.facebook.com/wiregrasshorserescue

Checks can be mailed to 2140 Bethlehem Rd. Midland City, AL 36350.

