Washington County drug problem worsening, drug busts rising

Washington County Sheriff Kevin Crews said he will waste no resources when it comes to stopping the drug problem.(WJHG/WECP)
By Ramsey Romero
Published: Feb. 7, 2022 at 5:50 PM CST|Updated: 16 hours ago
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The number of recent drug-related arrests in Washington County may be alarming to some, but Sheriff Kevin Crews says it’s nothing new for his office these days.

“That’s pretty normal around here,” Crews said.

The sheriff said after his many years in law enforcement, he believes the problem is continuing to get worse.

“Honestly, we’ve never seen anything quite like it, and in my opinion, you know, opening up that southwest border has flooded the market in the entire United States,” Crews said.

Crews said his office spares no resources when trying to stop this ongoing drug issue, and it shows. There were at least six drug-related arrests last week.

“Keep doing what they’re doing, they’re doing a good job,” Wausau resident William Perkins said of the Sheriff’s Office. “I feel like they’re doing a good job anyway.”

Crews said drug-related arrests help decrease other crimes in the county as well. Other crimes like theft.

“They’ll take and steal my property, your property, the honest hardworking person that gets up and goes to work every day to try to have something, they’ll go around when we’re asleep and steal what we’ve got and they’ll carry it to him and trade this stolen property for the meth,” Crews said.

The sheriff said as the problem continues to worsen, his office is continuing to crackdown.

