Sunnier Days Ahead

SYNOPSIS – After a rainy and chilly Monday, much better weather is on the way to the Wiregrass. We’ll see lots of sunshine for the coming days as high temperatures gradually climb. Nights will remain chilly, though, with lows in the 30s.

TONIGHT – Mostly cloudy. Low near 37°. Winds light NW.

TOMORROW – Sunny. High near 59°. Winds NNW at 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW NIGHT – Mostly clear. Low near 34°. Winds light NW.

EXTENDED

WED: Sunny. Low: 34° High: 62° 0%

THU: Mostly sunny. Low: 38° High: 65° 0%

FRI: Sunny. Low: 42° High: 68° 0%

SAT: Partly cloudy. Low: 43° High: 68° 10%

SUN: Early cloudiness, then sunny. Low: 44° High: 57° 20%

MON: Sunny. Low: 32° High: 57° 5%

COASTAL FORECAST TUESDAY – Moderate Chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds N at 10-15 kts. Seas offshore 2-3 feet.

