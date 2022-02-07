Southeast Health and Dothan City Schools continue Academy of Health Sciences & Biomedical Science Partnership

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Southeast Health and Dothan City Schools are in the final year of a three-year education partnership that has prepared students at Dothan Tech’s Academy of Health Sciences and Biomedical Science to enter the healthcare field.

Southeast Health has provided the program with $130,000 and in-kind services during the three year partnership to ensure students learn in an authentic healthcare setting complete with simulated patient rooms.

(Pictured L to R): Joni Brewer, Dothan Tech Health Science Teacher; Dana Singletary, Dothan Tech Biomedical Science Teacher; Amanda Walding, Dothan Tech Health Science Teacher; Kelly M. Hurt, Southeast Health Vice President & Chief Human Resources Officer; Olivia Burgess, Dothan High School Senior and HOSA President; Rick Sutton, Southeast Health Chief Executive Officer; Claudia Hall, Southeast Health Vice President of Marketing and Planning (Source: Dothan City Schools)

“We believe this investment in the education of future healthcare workers has been beneficial to both Southeast Health and Dothan City Schools,” said Kelly Hurt, Southeast Health’s Chief Human Resources Officer. “As the county’s largest employer, this partnership has helped ensure we have access to well-trained immediate and future healthcare providers.”

Hurt said the community as a whole benefits from this program by ensuring quality healthcare and a strong medical workforce. Healthcare is the largest industry in the area, which attracts new industry and jobs to the Wiregrass.

“We are thankful for Southeast Health and the continued partnership with our Bio-Medical and Health Science programs,” says Chris Duke, director of Career Technical Education & Workforce Development for Dothan City Schools. “Their continued support is immensely valuable.”

“The support of Southeast Health is invaluable. We are grateful when our community’s businesses support the future career paths of our students and help develop their skills for the future,” says Dothan City Schools Superintendent, Dr. Dennis Coe.

