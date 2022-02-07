ENTERPRISE - The Enterprise Chamber of Commerce is seeking nominations for the grand marshal of the 2022 World’s Smallest St. Patrick’s Day Parade. Candidates must of be Irish descent, active and strong supporters of community organizations and events and reside in the greater Enterprise area.

Candidates must be available to participate in the World’s Smallest St. Patrick’s Day Parade in Downtown Enterprise on Saturday, March 12, 2022, and participate in all events including marching as the Grand Marshal in the parade and participating in the Half Pint 0.5K micro run for fun, and post-race celebration party. Nominations for the next grand marshal can be submitted on the Enterprise Chamber of Commerce website as well as mail or email.

The deadline to submit nominations is February 16, 2022. Submissions through mail or email should be sent to the Enterprise Chamber of Commerce at 553 Glover Ave, Enterprise, AL 36330 or by email to info@enterprisealabama.com.

The World’s Smallest St. Patrick’s Day Parade has been a long-standing Enterprise tradition. Since 1993, Enterprise has celebrated the St. Patrick’s Day holiday with the only parade in the world centered on its only participant, the grand marshal. The first Grand Marshal was Kathleen Sauer in 1993, former President of the Enterprise Chamber of Commerce and founder of the parade. Many community members remember Mr. Patrick John Michael Donahue who served as the Grand Marshal from 1999- 2006. Mr. Donahue is fondly thought of each year as many recall his signature green suit, and his singing of “When Irish Eyes are Smiling” echoing through the streets.

The parade will begin at 12 noon at the Coffee County Courthouse on S Edwards Street in downtown Enterprise. Immediately following the parade will be the 4th Annual Half Pint 0.5K. The decimal point is not a typo. Affectionately referred to as “a race for the rest of us” this micro run for fun is a short 546- yards to the finish line, with donuts at the half-way mark. All participants are encouraged to have fun and adhere to current state health orders and CDC guidelines.

Applications for nominations of the grand marshal, as well as registration and sponsorship forms for the Half Pint 0.5K, and additional event details can be found on the Chamber’s website at www.EnterpriseAlabama.com as well as their Facebook page. For additional questions or information, call the Enterprise Chamber at 334-347-0581.

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.