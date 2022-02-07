Advertisement

Samsung’s newest phones will reuse plastic from fishing nets

Discarded fishing nets are being used in the newest Samsung phones.
Discarded fishing nets are being used in the newest Samsung phones.(Source: Samsung/CNN)
By CNN
Published: Feb. 7, 2022 at 1:18 PM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Samsung’s newest devices will also feature a new material.

The electronics company has incorporated plastic from repurposed fish nets into its products.

The new material will be revealed Wednesday when Samsung launches its new Galaxy devices.

Citing a United Nations report, the company says 640,000 tons of fishing nets are abandoned and discarded every year.

They linger in the ocean, trapping marine life, damaging coral reefs and sometimes ending up in food and water sources.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The IRS has some considerations before you file your taxes this year.
IRS: Things to consider before filing your 2021 taxes
Latrevius Hyshon Thomas-Jackson
UPDATE: (Victim Identified) Dothan man charged with murder after overnight stabbing
A structure fire broke out at a popular Miramar Beach shopping outlet on Saturday morning.
Structure fire breaks out at Silver Sands Factory Stores Outlet
Darin Starr
Man accused of killing teacher for motorcycle captured
New bills would get rid of state grocery tax

Latest News

covid mental health
Pandemic leading adolescents to serious mental health issues
FILE - Dr. Eric Lander speaks during an event at The Queen theater in Wilmington, Del., Jan....
White House: Top scientist mistreated staff, apologizes
Russian President Vladimir Putin accused the U.S. and its allies of ignoring Russia's security...
Ukraine crisis talks move to Moscow and Washington
ADPH: More than 1M positive COVID-19 cases
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer was the intended target of a 2020 kidnapping plot, federal officials said.
2nd guilty plea planned in alleged plot to kidnap Michigan governor