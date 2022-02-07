Residents speak about the importance of Black History Month

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Black History Month is here and community members are asking for change.

“More unity and just more of us spreading love,” said one resident.

The NAACP kicked off Black History Month with a proclamation celebration on February 1st. Others like Decaris Hunter started a movement called “Spread the Love” in 2018.

“To be honest, I was frustrated with the way we were being in the world. I was frustrated with the hate, the division, the negativity and I wanted to do something to counteract that,” Hunter said.

Hunter said in the past, there has been a lot of racism. Although, over the years, the community has come a long way.

“I see so much unity in the community. I see so much of us coming together, I see so much of us doing what we were created to do and that was to be loving people,” Hunter said.

Retired law enforcement officer Edward Bell said there is no choice but to treat everyone equally.

“The world is so diversified right now to where everywhere you go, you gonna meet somebody of some other ethnic background,” Bell said.

According to Bell, the future of Bay County and Black history is in our hands.

“Our taxpayers’ dollars, not just putting them into roads and buildings but putting them into resources that can better educate the youth,” Bell said.

Community members say they are hopeful that the message behind Black History Month lives on, not just one month out of the year, but every day.

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.