Ozark Dale County Library re-opens old location temporarily

Press Release
Press Release(WTVY)
By WTVY Staff
Published: Feb. 7, 2022 at 11:10 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
OZARK, Ala. (Press Release) -

After further consideration and evaluation of shipping delays, the Ozark Dale County Library Board of Directors decided to temporarily open the 416 James Street location on Friday, March 4th until further notice. The Library is offering all materials (except DVDs), programs, and services while operating on normal hours. Our normal hours are Tuesday-Thursday, 10am-7pm and Friday and Saturday, 10am-5pm.

As of this announcement, we do not have an official opening date for the new location. We sincerely apologize for any confusion we may have caused and look forward to seeing our patrons!

Please stay tuned for our exciting plans for our “Spring into Action” Spring Break programs coming in late March! Mrs. Debbie Self, our newest Children’s Librarian, is planning some fun Spring activities to enjoy!

Please call us at 334-774-5480 or email us olibrary@troycable.net for any questions or concerns.

