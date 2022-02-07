Advertisement

Opp bank victim of armed robbery

By WTVY Staff
Published: Feb. 7, 2022
OPP, Ala. (WTVY) - Opp police have confirmed that an armed robbery occurred at Micolas Mills Credit Union Monday morning.

Opp Police Chief, Kevin Chance told News 4, “I can confirm we have had a robbery this morning at Opp Micolas Mills Credit Union.”

Authorities reported the suspect is a black male with medium to light skin color, wearing a brownish colored jacket and a brownish derby style hat with a small bibb.

The male suspect was also seen wearing a black mask that covered his nose and mouth only.

After leaving the bank, police say the suspect left the scene heading in the direction of Cummings Avenue.

According to Opp police, the FBI is responding to assist in the investigation.

