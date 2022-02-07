Advertisement

“Henry’s Closet” making a difference for families in need

By Meredith Blair
Published: Feb. 7, 2022 at 5:27 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The Child Advocacy Center is going a step further to support the families they serve.

“Henry’s Closet” is officially up and running, providing clients with a safe space to shop for free.

Hygiene items, clothing, and baby items are just a few items in the closet.

Everything has been donated from the community, and the CAC is always accepting donations.

The organization says for clients who have already shopped the closet, it’s been overwhelming in the best way possible.

The group also helps with therapy and court services

“When you have so many other things going on in your life and you maybe just lost the financial support of your family, this being able to step in here and just grab whatever you need, and there’s no judgement, there’s no explanation needed, you just come in and get what you need as much as your need,” expresses Laurabeth Thomas, Community Advocate. “It’s just very powerful.”

In other good news for the group, Henry, the one-year-old Australian Shepard, and namesake of Henrys Closet, is now officially a Certified Therapy Dog.

On Monday, All-In Credit Union gave the CAC a grant to fund their animal assisted therapy program for the next two years.

