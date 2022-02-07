Graphic arts students design Dothan Tech’s new sign

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Dothan Tech has a new sign on school grounds.

The new sign is electronic, features a revolving billboard, and the school’s iconic logo.

Graphic arts students played a major role in the design.

For senior Gabriel Anglin, it was a unique experience to take part in.

“I figured, maybe, the school wanted something more dynamic,” says Anglin. “So, yes it was cool to help out. It felt really nice to help the school out with something.”

The sign is part of a major renovation project at the school.

Several buildings are currently under construction.

Crews expect to have two of them complete after spring break.

