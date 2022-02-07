Advertisement

Eufaula City Schools moves to mask optional

(MGN)
By Jessie Gibson
Published: Feb. 7, 2022 at 2:50 PM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
EUFAULA, Ala. (WTVM) - Eufaula City Schools updated their mask and face shield rules today following new coronavirus data.

Beginning Feb. 7, masks are no longer required, but still recommended, in schools. Masks are required at the Eufaula Learning Center.

Their current school policy is that masks are required if there is a 2-percent positivity rate and a 10-percent exposure rate.

Due to the positivity rate, masks are still required at the Eufaula Learning Center.

Under federal mandates, masks are still required on all school buses.

