Advertisement

Enterprise councilwoman hosts first heart health walk

Go Red for women
Go Red for women(MGN)
By Jayla Johnson
Published: Feb. 6, 2022 at 11:51 PM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WTVY) - February is American Heart Month and many community organizations are raising awareness.

Enterprise city council woman Sonya Rich hosted her first 100 Women Heart Health Awareness Walk. She says taking charge of your health is no joke.

Rich and others spent the morning walking in Johnny Henderson Park. Donations were also collected in honor of the walk to go to the American Heart Association.

“A lot of people in our community, they have the heart to give, they have the heart to be involved, but they don’t really know how,” says Sonya Rich, Councilwoman, City of Enterprise. “And sometimes they are often left out. so I wanted to use my platform in a way to bring people together from all walks of like, no matter what side of the street you live on we all can identify with heart health.”

There were about 30 people at this year’s walk and Councilwoman Rich says she hopes to grow it bigger and better every year.

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Most Read

Darin Starr
Man accused of killing teacher for motorcycle captured
Latrevius Hyshon Thomas-Jackson
Dothan man charged with murder after overnight stabbing
A structure fire broke out at a popular Miramar Beach shopping outlet on Saturday morning.
Structure fire breaks out at Silver Sands Factory Stores Outlet
Hitman paid with motorcycle to kill Alabama teacher: Document
The IRS has some considerations before you file your taxes this year.
IRS: Things to consider before filing your 2021 taxes

Latest News

Mardi Gras Coverage
Wiregrass kicks off Mardi Gras
Heart disease is the single leading cause of death in Alabama, per ADPH.
ADPH: Heart disease is state’s leading cause of death
There was a fire at Days Inn at 1185 Eastern Blvd. in Montgomery during the early morning hours...
Overnight fire breaks out at Montgomery hotel
Marianna Police investigating gas station armed robbery.
Marianna Police investigating gas station armed robbery