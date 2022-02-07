Enterprise councilwoman hosts first heart health walk

ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WTVY) - February is American Heart Month and many community organizations are raising awareness.

Enterprise city council woman Sonya Rich hosted her first 100 Women Heart Health Awareness Walk. She says taking charge of your health is no joke.

Rich and others spent the morning walking in Johnny Henderson Park. Donations were also collected in honor of the walk to go to the American Heart Association.

“A lot of people in our community, they have the heart to give, they have the heart to be involved, but they don’t really know how,” says Sonya Rich, Councilwoman, City of Enterprise. “And sometimes they are often left out. so I wanted to use my platform in a way to bring people together from all walks of like, no matter what side of the street you live on we all can identify with heart health.”

There were about 30 people at this year’s walk and Councilwoman Rich says she hopes to grow it bigger and better every year.

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.