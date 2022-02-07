Early morning drug bust in Geneva County

GENEVA COUNTY, Ala. (WTVY) - A suspected drug trafficker is behind bars in Geneva County after a search warrant was conducted around 6:30AM Monday morning along North Jefferson Street in Samson.

Police charged Ronnie Lee Warren with drug trafficking, intent to distribute, possession of marijuna, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

This is what investigators say they found in his home, cash, meth, crack cocaine and marijuana.

Geneva County Drug Bust (Geneva County Drug Bust)

Sheriff Tony Helms says arrests like this are what fuel other issues within the county.

“The problem of it is that the drugs fuel our thefts our petty thefts our shop lifting, and they fuel a lot of our domestics that we go to people are on drugs and any person that is selling drugs he’s helping to keep that problem going,” said Tony Helms - Geneva County Sheriff.

Helms says they worked this case for about a month, with help from the Alabama Drug Task Force and Samson Police Department.

Warren is being held in the Geneva County Jail, pending first appearance.

