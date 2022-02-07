Dothan hosts its second Food Truck Festival of 2022

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Food, fun, and shopping!

11 food trucks and 14 vendors were in Dothan today for a “Mini Family Food Truck Festival.”

Alabama’s Food Truck Association is hosting one festival per month in the city.

The events are working to grow Dothan with a positive community influence.

“We go around to different cities and stuff, and we see food truck festivals that they were doing, and we decided that, you know our question was always: why not Dothan?” Edgar Walker, Event Coordinator express. “So, we got it together.”

The next food truck festival is set for March 5th.

It’ll be from 12 to 6 p.m. at Hyundai of Dothan & Mercedes Benz of Dothan.

