Clouds and a few showers this afternoon

SYNOPSIS – Waking up in the upper 30s to lower 40s around the area this morning, temperatures this afternoon will stay on the cool side thanks to clouds and the chance of a few showers. We will remain partly cloudy overnight tonight with clouds clearing out tomorrow afternoon. Temperatures will warm into the lower 60s by Wednesday afternoon and we will remain in the 60s through Saturday. Cooler temperatures and a slight chance of a shower or two on Sunday.

TODAY – Mostly cloudy, A few showers. High near 52°. Winds NW 5 mph 30%

TONIGHT – Partly cloudy. Low near 37°. Winds: NW 5 0%

TOMORROW– Clouds clear. High near 58°. Winds N 5 mph 0%

EXTENDED

WED: Sunny. Low: 35° High: 61° 0%

THUR: Partly cloudy. Low: 40° High: 63° 0%

FRI: Partly cloudy. Low: 40° High: 66° 0%

SAT: Partly cloudy. Low: 44° High: 65° 0%

SUN: Partly cloudy. Low: 43° High: 54° 0%

MON: Partly cloudy. Low: 31° High: 56° 0%

TUE: Partly cloudy. Low: 40° High: 58° 0%

COASTAL FORECAST MONDAY– Light Chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds N 10-15 kts. Seas 1-2 ft

