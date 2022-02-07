Advertisement

City of Headland seeing growth

The City of Headland
(The City of Headland)
By Abby Nelson
Published: Feb. 7, 2022 at 3:42 PM CST
HEADLAND, Ala. (WTVY) - Headland is growing at a rapid rate.

Mayor Ray Marler walked residents through his hopes for the city, with expansion on the horizon.

“We are just very fortunate to be where we are today in this economy like it is, but we are doing great,” said Ray Marler - Mayor, City of Headland.

During a time when many communities are struggling, the Gem of the Wiregrass is seeing growth.

“Sales taxes are up. they’re up about 36 percent from where they were this time last year, so that tells you that people are staying local and shopping local.”

But people aren’t just coming into the city to shop, some have plans to stay.

“We have about 400 new homes that are in the planning stage. that will hopefully be coming on board within the next five years.”

With an influx of new residents, come many new opportunities for business.

“So that’s our focus right now, is recruiting the commercial business side of it,” said Marler, “Within the next year especially within the next six months i think you’re going to see a lot of good things especially start popping on the four-lane.”

