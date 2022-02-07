Advertisement

Alabama women’s basketball bests Vanderbilt in OT 77-71

The Alabama Crimson Tide women’s basketball beat the Vanderbilt Commodores 77-71 on Feb. 6, 2022. (Source: WBRC)((Source: WBRC))
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Feb. 6, 2022 at 6:45 PM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
NASHVILLE (WSFA) - The Alabama Crimson Tide women’s basketball took on the Vanderbilt Commodores in Nashville Sunday afternoon.

After going into overtime, the Tide was able to leave Nashville with a 77-71 victory.

It was pretty even throughout the game, with neither team getting any big leads at any point.

Alabama will now get a week off before welcoming the Kentucky Wildcats to Coleman Coliseum on Feb. 13. Tipoff is set for 1 p.m. on the SEC Network.

