Alabama women’s basketball bests Vanderbilt in OT 77-71

NASHVILLE (WSFA) - The Alabama Crimson Tide women’s basketball took on the Vanderbilt Commodores in Nashville Sunday afternoon.

After going into overtime, the Tide was able to leave Nashville with a 77-71 victory.

It was pretty even throughout the game, with neither team getting any big leads at any point.

Alabama will now get a week off before welcoming the Kentucky Wildcats to Coleman Coliseum on Feb. 13. Tipoff is set for 1 p.m. on the SEC Network.

