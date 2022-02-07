Alabama temporarily closing DL offices during revamp

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) - The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency plans to temporarily close driver’s license offices statewide for more than a week in late April to update a computer system that’s been used for almost 20 years.

A statement from Gov. Kay Ivey’s office says license offices will shut down starting April 18 with plans to reopen on April 26. In addition to new computer hardware, data on file since 1970 will be converted into the new Alabama Law Enforcement Agency Driver License System.

Neither in-person nor online services will be available to the public during the transition, but road tests will continue.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.