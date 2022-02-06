Troy women’s basketball dominates South Alabama 84-52

TROY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Troy women’s basketball team displayed a dominant performance over South Alabama Saturday at Trojan Arena.

The Trojans held the lead for the entire game and never let up, finishing with a final score of 84-52.

They were up 31-4 over the Jaguars after the first quarter.

Tina Stephens waited under the hoop to make it 44-22 at halftime.

Jasmine Robinson kicked it out to Janiah Sandifer for the triple in the second half.

Troy now improves to an 8 and 2 Sun Belt Conference records. The Troy women will be back in action next Saturday when they have a rematch with South Alabama at the Mitchell Center in Mobile. Tipoff will be at 3 p.m. on ESPN+.

