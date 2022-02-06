Advertisement

Troy MBB defeats Georgia Southern 61-52

The Troy Trojans defeated the Georgia Southern Eagles on the road Saturday.
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Feb. 5, 2022 at 6:21 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
STATESBORO, Ga. (WSFA) - The Troy Trojans defeated the Georgia Southern Eagles on the road Saturday.

The Trojans were coming off a win against Georgia State.

Troy had the lead at halftime, 35-23. In the second half, the Eagles tie it up at 41. But, the ball gets to Efe Odigie, who hooks it in; the Trojans go ahead.

Kieffer Punter later knocks down a three.

The Trojans claim the win 61-52.

The Trojans will return home to face Arkansas State. Tip-off is set for 6 p.m. Thursday.

