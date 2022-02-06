Troy head softball coach taking medical leave

TROY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Trojans’ head softball head coach will be away from the field for awhile.

Troy University announced Sunday that head coach Beth Mullins is taking a medical leave of absence to deal with a health issue. The university did not specify the nature of that issue nor when she is expected to return.

“Troy fully supports Mullins and her decision to step away from the team to focus on her well-being,” the university said in a news release.

Troy’s two assistant coaches, Taylor Smartt and Holly Ward, will serve as the co-interim head coaches during her absence. Smartt will focus on Troy’s offense and defensive efforts, while Ward will manage the pitching staff.

Kristy Lawrence, Troy’s director of operations for the past 10 seasons, will assist Smartt and Ward.

Mullins is in her eighth season of leading Troy’s softball program.

Troy will open the 2022 season this weekend by hosting the Trojan Classic. The Trojans will play twice Friday, twice Saturday and once on Sunday.

