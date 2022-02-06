Advertisement

Health officials cautiously optimistic on COVID peak

(Unsplash)
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Feb. 6, 2022 at 11:59 AM CST|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - District Medical Director Dr. Wes Stubblefield with the Alabama Department of Public Health told our news partners at the Times Daily he is hopeful the area will continue to see a decline in COVID -19 positivity rates.

Alabama may have hit a COVID peak the week of Jan. 17, according to Stubblefield. Health officials are cautiously hopeful that they will continue to see a decline in positive cases.

“We don’t want to lose sight of the fact that people are still very sick with COVID,” he told our news partners. “Many are still in the hospital, and we’re still having deaths.”

Stubblefield said those hospitalized are generally admitted after at least a week of being sick and they typically stay for about two weeks.

The numbers in hospitals, including the 45 reported at Helen Keller Hospital in Sheffield, and the 50 at North Alabama Medical Center last week, are not an indication of positivity rates.

“We’re really looking at the percentage of testing positivity,” he said, adding that at one time the area was at nearly 50%.

If you would like to read the full story, you can head to our news partner’s website here.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Darin Starr
Man accused of killing teacher for motorcycle captured
Latrevius Hyshon Thomas-Jackson
Dothan man charged with murder after overnight stabbing
A structure fire broke out at a popular Miramar Beach shopping outlet on Saturday morning.
Structure fire breaks out at Silver Sands Factory Stores Outlet
Hitman paid with motorcycle to kill Alabama teacher: Document
Alabama Law Enforcement Agency
Alabama receiving new statewide driver license system

Latest News

Propelled in part by the wildly contagious omicron variant, the U.S. death toll from COVID-19...
US death toll from COVID-19 pandemic passes 900,000
ADPH: More than 1M positive COVID-19 cases
There could soon be an approved COVID-19 vaccine for children under 5 years old. Drug maker,...
When will babies and kids under 5 be able to get COVID shots?
Alabama is currently seeing a decrease in positive COVID-19 tests.
Alabama sees decrease in positive COVID-19 tests
Alabama sees decrease in positive COVID-19 tests
Alabama sees decrease in positive COVID-19 tests