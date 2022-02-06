Health officials cautiously optimistic on COVID peak

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - District Medical Director Dr. Wes Stubblefield with the Alabama Department of Public Health told our news partners at the Times Daily he is hopeful the area will continue to see a decline in COVID -19 positivity rates.

Alabama may have hit a COVID peak the week of Jan. 17, according to Stubblefield. Health officials are cautiously hopeful that they will continue to see a decline in positive cases.

“We don’t want to lose sight of the fact that people are still very sick with COVID,” he told our news partners. “Many are still in the hospital, and we’re still having deaths.”

Stubblefield said those hospitalized are generally admitted after at least a week of being sick and they typically stay for about two weeks.

The numbers in hospitals, including the 45 reported at Helen Keller Hospital in Sheffield, and the 50 at North Alabama Medical Center last week, are not an indication of positivity rates.

“We’re really looking at the percentage of testing positivity,” he said, adding that at one time the area was at nearly 50%.

If you would like to read the full story, you can head to our news partner’s website here.

