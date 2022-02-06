Advertisement

Great Weather Pattern Ahead

From Meteorologist Emily Acton in the 4Warn Storm Center:
By Emily Acton
Published: Feb. 6, 2022 at 3:26 PM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
SYNOPSIS- Partly cloudy overnight turning to mostly cloudy for our Monday. Our high temperatures this week will start out in the 50s and warm up into the 60s by the middle of the week. We will alternate between partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies throughout the week.

TONIGHT- Partly Cloudy. Low near 43°. Winds NE 5 mph.

TOMORROW – Mostly Cloudy. High near 55°. N 5 mph

TOMORROW NIGHT – Partly Cloudy. Low near 37°. Winds N 5 mph.

EXTENDED:

TUE: Mostly Sunny. Low: 37° High: 57°

WED: MOstly Sunny. Low: 35° High: 60°

THR: Partly Cloudy. Low: 36° High: 63°

FRI: Mostly Sunny. Low: 36° High: 66°

SAT: Partly Cloudy. Low: 42° High: 65°

SUN: Partly Cloudy. Low: 43° High: 52°

COASTAL FORECAST MONDAY – Light Chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds N 10-15 kts. Seas offshore 1-2 feet.

