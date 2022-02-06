Advertisement

Community organization spreading love to the former incarcerated

By Jayla Johnson
Published: Feb. 5, 2022
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The Ordinary People’s Society (TOPS) is making sure citizens who have previously been incarcerated have the pieces they need to live a prosperous life after serving their debt to society.

TOPS hosted their 19th annual Friends and Family of the Former Incarcerated Fish Fry today. They said their goal is to make sure those getting a second chance don’t feel forgotten.

The event started back in 2003 during Black History Month. Community members brought food, clothing and health related items to assist those in need.

Rev. Kenny Sharpton-Glasgow says this moment is used to make sure the former inmates receive the necessary love and support that they need.

“What people have to realize is, you can’t get a program or something like that to help people that are incarcerated unless you go to them and find out what they need, what their needs are, " says Rev. Glasgow.

Rev. Glasgow says the movement will also span across Alabama and multiple states. The next event will be a march in Selma.

TOPS says they hope their continuous efforts will help keep the incarceration relapse rates low in our area.

