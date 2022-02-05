Advertisement

Walker sets UAB scoring record in 97-75 win over MTSU

By WBRC Staff
Published: Feb. 5, 2022 at 5:29 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Blazers point guard Jordan “Jelly” Walker set the UAB single game points record with 42 points, as the Blazers defeated the MTSU Blue Raiders, 97-75.

In the annual Bartow Classic, Walker led the Blazers with 26 points at halftime, giving UAB a nine point lead. Walker passed UAB head coach Andy Kennedy for the most points in a game in UAB. Kennedy previously held the record with 41 points.

UAB improves to 18-5 on the season. They will face Southern Miss on February 10th at Bartow Arena.

