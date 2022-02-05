Advertisement

Structure fire breaks out at Silver Sands Factory Stores Outlet

A structure fire broke out at a popular Miramar Beach shopping outlet on Saturday morning.
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Feb. 5, 2022 at 4:51 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
MIRAMAR BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A structure fire broke out at a popular Miramar Beach shopping outlet on Saturday morning.

According to the South Walton Fire District, officials arrived at the scene of the Silver Sands Factory Stores after a 911 caller reported visible smoke a potential structure fire. The fire took place in the wall area above several stores, The Children’s Place, Crocs, and GAP.

Officials were able to put out the fire. They can confirm that the interior of each store suffered minor damage related to water and smoke. The stores themselves are intact and saved.

No injuries have been reported.

SWFD’s Fire Marshall did respond to the scene. After completing an investigation, the cause of the fire can most likely be attributed to an electrical issue in the parapet wall.

According to officials, the fire was knocked down approximately 30 minutes after the initial dispatch.

SWFD was assisted by mutual aid partners at Destin Fire Control District, as well as the Walton County Sheriff’s Office and Walton County Emergency Management.

