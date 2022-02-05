Slocomb Fire Department looking for help with new ambulances

SLOCOMB, Ala. (WTVY) - A wiregrass fire department is calling on their county for financial help.

The chief of Slocomb Fire Department says they have a strong unit but need the equipment to support them. The department is asking Geneva County for funds from the American Rescue Fund to update and maintain their ambulances.

Currently, the department is down all three of their ambulances and having to borrow from neighboring cities.

“Of course, our ambulances have many miles on them, and those are hard road miles, and so they have to go in for repair quite often to keep them road worthy,” says Chief Kyle Hovey, Slocomb Fire Department. “We had an exceptional problem this past week where all three ambulances are down.”

The department is also asking the county to take it a step further and add a $5 fee on vehicle tags to maintain the funds over the coming years.

Chief Hovey is asking all Geneva County citizens to call their local commissioner and advocate for the ambulances.

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.